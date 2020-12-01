China Will ‘Drive America to Its Death’ – Chinese Sociologist Boasts

China is on the brink of overtaking the United States as a superpower and eradicating the Western nation for good, according to a Chinese sociologist.

Dr. Li Y made the chilling prediction at a forum in Shenzhen.

“Chinese sociologist Dr. Li Yi said in an October 16, 2020 speech delivered at the Shenzhenwan Dialogue Forum in Shenzhen, China that China would overtake the United States in GDP by 2027, and that COVID-19 has been harmful to the U.S. and Europe but beneficial to China and North Korea,” MEMRI TV reported.

“Dr. Yi holds a PhD in sociology from the University of Illinois, and according to his Linkedin account, he is a full-time professor at Renmin University in China.”

“Following Dr. Yi’s October 16 speech, Renmin University issued a statement denying his employment at the university.”

The most concerning quotes from the sociologist’s speech include:

“It turns out that China is going to overtake the United States in 2027. It was said that this might be delayed for a year or two, but this year, God has pulled off a little trick, right? God created COVID-19 and spread it to every country in the world.”

“COVID-19 is bad for Europe and America, but it is beneficial for North Korea and China.”

“We still have 4,000 dead, right? But if 4,000 (Chinese) die versus 220,000 in the United States, we haven’t really lost a single person, have we? We’re close to zero infections and zero deaths. If 4,000 people out of 1.4 billion dies, that’s the same as no one getting sick and no one dying.”

“In the global economy, China stands out. We are ahead of schedule in terms of overtaking the United States. There will be no problem with reaching this goal in 2027. The U.S. will not survive.”

“As long as 1.4 billion Chinese people eat, sleep, defecate, and urinate every day, as long as we go to work every day, we will drive the U.S. to its death.”

Li’s claims that China has only lost 4,000 people to the pandemic and that North Korea has had zero infections have been completely debunked by numerous experts.

WATCH: