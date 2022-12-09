Celine Dion Reveals Vaccine Has Left Her Paralysed and Brain Damaged

Canadian pop icon Celine Dion has revealed that she has been left paralysed and suffering from a rare brain disease following the Covid-19 vaccination.

Due to her deteriorating health, Dion announced she would not resume her world tour in Europe next year.

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through,” the fully jabbed singer said, holding back tears.

Ctvnews.ca reports: The pop icon’s spring 2023 shows have been postponed to 2024 and her summer 2023 shows have been cancelled.

Dion had previously cancelled some North American shows, citing health issues.

Dion said Moersch-Woltman syndrome, also called stiff-person syndrome, has affected “every aspect of her daily life,” including causing difficulty walking.

The disease also affects her singing.

“[It doesn’t allow] me to use my vocal chords and sing the way I’m used to,” she explained.

The singer plans to return to the stage when her health permits. She reportedly sees an occupational therapist daily, and has the support of a team of doctors, as well as her children.

“I miss you all so much,” said the woman behind such hits as All by Myself and It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.

“I can’t wait to be onstage talking to you in person.”

Celine Dion’s announcement was met with an outpouring of support from fans, including the Quebec premier.

“We’re very sad about Celine Dion. Of course we hope that she gets well as soon as possible,” Francois Legault said in a Quebec City press scrum Thursday morning.

“We’re so proud of her,” he added, noting that Dion is from Charlemagne, Que., a town in his riding of l’Assomption.

Fans took to social media Thursday to voice their support for the beloved singer.

