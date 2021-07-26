CDC Declares Old PCR Tests Must Go After George Soros & Bill Gates Buy New COVID Testing Company

The CDC announced Saturday that PCR tests will soon no longer be available for emergency use, just one week after George Soros and Bill Gates announced their intention to purchase a new COVID testing company.

Nationalfile.com reports: It appears clinics will have a new choice for COVID-19 tests by time the PCR tests are phased out: Mologic, a company in the United Kingdom that manufactures COVID-19 tests and is expected to be purchased by a new initiative run by George Soros and Bill Gates, Global Access Health.

Forbes explains that Global Access Health (GAH) is a joint initiative between “The Soros Economic Development Fund and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation” and explains that Mologic Ltd is “best known today for the deep-nostril technology used to deliver rapid COVID-19 tests.” The partnership between Gates and Soros to buy this company was announced on Monday, July 19, and the CDC’s decision to phase out PCR tests was announced Saturday, July 24.

The soon-to-be Soros and Gates funded tests apparently “offer an early-warning screening for Covid-19 and have been used around the world as an aid to help reopen shops, bars, sporting events and workplaces” and specialize in “giving an early warning result for people who may have no symptoms” but who scientists believe can still spread the virus.