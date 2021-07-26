CDC Declares Old PCR Tests Must Go After George Soros & Bill Gates Buy New COVID Testing Company

The CDC announced Saturday that PCR tests will soon no longer be available for emergency use, just one week after George Soros and Bill Gates announced their intention to purchase a new COVID testing company.
The CDC withdrew its emergency use application for the PCR tests, and is urging clinics and hospitals around the America to immediately begin the process of using new tools better able to “facilitate detection and differentiation of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses” because “such assays can facilitate continued testing for both influenza and SARS-CoV-2 and can save both time and resources as we head into influenza season.”
Nationalfile.com reports: It appears clinics will have a new choice for COVID-19 tests by time the PCR tests are phased out: Mologic, a company in the United Kingdom that manufactures COVID-19 tests and is expected to be purchased by a new initiative run by George Soros and Bill Gates, Global Access Health.
Forbes explains that Global Access Health (GAH) is a joint initiative between “The Soros Economic Development Fund and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation” and explains that Mologic Ltd is “best known today for the deep-nostril technology used to deliver rapid COVID-19 tests.” The partnership between Gates and Soros to buy this company was announced on Monday, July 19, and the CDC’s decision to phase out PCR tests was announced Saturday, July 24.
The soon-to-be Soros and Gates funded tests apparently “offer an early-warning screening for Covid-19 and have been used around the world as an aid to help reopen shops, bars, sporting events and workplaces” and specialize in “giving an early warning result for people who may have no symptoms” but who scientists believe can still spread the virus.
Bill Gates, the globalist titan who is currently in the process of divorcing his longtime wife Melinda Gates, drew international ire during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when he seemed to celebrate the spread of the virus, and smiled into the camera alongside his wife during an interview where he declared that “this won’t be the last pandemic we face.”
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- George Soros Behind Eric Garcetti’s Plan To Pay Illegal Immigrants in Los Angeles - July 26, 2021
- Merkel: ‘Unvaccinated Germans Will LOSE Their Freedoms’ - July 26, 2021
- Unhinged Cher: ‘Trump Will KILL America if We Don’t Win in 2022’ - July 26, 2021