Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Confesses on Video: ‘We Are Trained Marxists’

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors confesses to being a “trained organizer” and “trained Marxist” in a resurfaced video, adding weight to claims the group might be a radical leftist organization trained to disrupt American society and promote a modern multicultural variety of Marxist ideology.

Cullors is one of the Black Lives Matter movement’s co-founders, a queer activist, and has promoted far-left policies including the abolition of prisons.

In A 2015 clip taken from an interview for The Real News Network, Cullors says, “I think of a lot of things: The first thing I think of is that we actually do have an ideology frame.”

She continues, “Myself and Alicia, in particular, are trained organizers. We are trained Marxists. We are super versed on ideological theories, and I think what we really try to do is build a movement that can be utilized by many, many black folk.”

"We are trained Marxists."

NationalFile report: The wider Black Lives Matter coalition has received an outpouring of support from the globalist left as well as elected members of Congress.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) announced that with assistance from fellow Squad members Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), $128,000 was raised for Black Lives Matter affiliated groups Black Visions Collective and Reclaim The Block, with the aim to abolish “police, prisons, and cash money bail.”

Reclaim The Block is not currently accepting donations, but Black Visions Collective has been working toward its goals since December of 2017.

Even earlier, in 2016, billionaire globalist financier George Soros’s Open Society Foundations donated millions to #BLM groups.