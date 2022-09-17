Bill Gates Boasts He Ordered Trump TWICE Not To Investigate Ill Effects of Covid Vaccines

Bill Gates has boasted that he ordered President Trump to halt all investigations into the potential dangers of mRNA Covid-19 vaccines in 2020, telling him “that would be a bad thing, don’t do that.”

In a disturbing new video, the billionaire philanthropist admitted that Gates Foundation staff lobbied Trump against his vaccine safety research project.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“In both of those two meetings [with Donald Trump], he asked me if vaccines weren’t a bad thing, because he was considering a commission to look into ill-effects of vaccines… And I said “No… that would be a bad thing, don’t do that.””

Bill Gates ordered the President of the United States twice not to investigate the ill effects of his mRNA injections because he knew they killed and maimed people. He is responsible for millions of deaths, infertility and injuries around the world.pic.twitter.com/8poUdIEUfD — Spartacus ™ (@SpartacusJustic) September 15, 2022

Trump, who has a history of publicly questioning the frequency of the childhood vaccine schedule, remained silent on whether he intended to proceed with the vaccine safety commission during the development of the Covid-19 vaccines. However according to Gates at the time, there was no chance he was going to let the US government investigate the vaccines. “There’s a rumor that he is going to do something in that area. But maybe I and others will convince him that that’s not worthwhile,” said Gates in 2020.

RELATED: Robert F Kennedy Jr: World’s Unelected ‘President’ Bill Gates Is Using Humans As ‘Guinea Pigs’

The first question is: With so many unanswered questions about the potential damage caused by vaccines, and such public controversy surrounding their safety, why would Gates consider such a commission “not worthwhile”? As an ardent vaccine advocate, surely Gates would welcome the opportunity to publicly and scientifically silence vaccine critics – If indeed there are no risks involved?

What is even more disturbing was hearing Gates speak about vaccines during his 2010 TED Talk, where he addressed the issue of population growth – and stated that vaccines are an effective method to reduce it.

“World population today has 6.8 billion people that’s headed up to about 9 billion. Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines, healthcare and reproductive health services, we can lower the world population by 10-15%.” [source]

Vaccines and healthcare as a means to lower the population? If you watch the video linked to that last quote’s source, you’ll note this is not the first time Gates has stated this.

RELATED: Robert F Kennedy Jr: How Did Bill Gates ‘Land the Job of Dictating World Health Policy With No Election?’

It is no secret that modern medical practices and pharmaceutical drugs are currently one of the highest cause of death in the U.S. Openly stating that vaccines and the current system of healthcare are part of his vision to reduce the global population should raise grave concerns in the mind of every parent alive. How can you hear one of the richest men in the world – a self-confessed adherent to the beliefs of eugenicist Thomas Robert Malthus – speaking about reducing the population with vaccines and healthcare, and still not see a problem?