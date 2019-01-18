Bill to Abolish the IRS Enters Congress – Media Blackout

January 18, 2019 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 1

Bill to abolish the IRS enters Congress

A new bill to abolish the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has been introduced to Congress, amid a total mainstream media blackout. 

On January 3rd, 2019, H.R. 24 and H.R. 25 bills were submitted to the US Congress House Committee.

H.R. 24 calls for a full audit of the Board of Governors at the Federal Reserve by the Comptroller General of the United States.

More importantly …

H.R.25 calls for repealing income tax and other taxes, therefore abolishing the Internal Revenue Service, and enacting a national sales tax to be administered primarily by the States.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)