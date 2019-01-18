Bill to Abolish the IRS Enters Congress – Media Blackout

A new bill to abolish the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has been introduced to Congress, amid a total mainstream media blackout.
On January 3rd, 2019, H.R. 24 and H.R. 25 bills were submitted to the US Congress House Committee.
H.R. 24 calls for a full audit of the Board of Governors at the Federal Reserve by the Comptroller General of the United States.
More importantly …
H.R.25 calls for repealing income tax and other taxes, therefore abolishing the Internal Revenue Service, and enacting a national sales tax to be administered primarily by the States.
