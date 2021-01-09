Big Tech Launch Digital ‘War On Terror’ Against 74 Million Trump Supporters

Big Tech has launched a new ‘war on terror’ against President Trump and his 74,000,000 supporters.

The purge of President Trump and his supporters began on Friday by all major social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram.

As this was happening, Republican lawmakers remained silent. On Friday, thousands of Trump supporters began being purged from most major social media platforms before Trump himself was memory-holed from the internet.

At the same time, Parler was warned by Apple that its days were numbered, shortly before Google completely banned the app from the Play Store.

“We have received numerous complaints regarding objectionable content in your Parler service, accusations that the Parler app was used to plan, coordinate, and facilitate the illegal activities” at the US Capitol on 6 January, Apple wrote in an email to Parler executives. “The app also appears to continue to be used to plan and facilitate yet further illegal and dangerous activities.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: These same companies showed absolutely no concern when Black Lives Matter domestic terrorists were plotting their next attacks on their platforms, often with the endorsement of Democrat politicians.

Parler Chief Executive John Matze responded to the threat by posting; “Apparently they believe Parler is responsible for ALL user generated content on Parler. By the same logic, Apple must be responsible for ALL actions taken by their phones. Every car bomb, every illegal cell phone conversation, every illegal crime committed on an iPhone, Apple must also be responsible for.”

By 7 p.m. EST, it was reported that President Trump had officially joined Parler. It is currently unclear if big tech pulled the trigger early, if the site crashed from the rush of new users hoping to hear from the president, or if it was something more sinister.

By 7:46, Parler was banned from the Google Play store.

You will still be able to access Parler from your computer or browser.

Buckle up. They want you silenced.