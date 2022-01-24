Biden Funnelling Taxpayer Money to Illegal Border Crossers

Illegal aliens will have their legal fees paid for by American taxpayers so they remain in the USA after illegally crossing the border, under Joe Biden’s devious new plan.

Biden’s White House is set to roll out a new federal program that uses tax dollars to provide “legal services” to people who enter the country illegally, according to an Axios report.

The plan would ensure that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) helps to provide a range of legal services to illegal aliens.

Private contractors working with DHS will provide assistance to illegals pouring through US-Mexico border stations in California, Texas, and Arizona.

Foxnews.com reports: The Justice Department’s Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR) will run the program after it gets off the ground, agency spokesperson Kathryn Mattingly told Axios. The Biden administration hopes to get the program going within the next 60 days.

The LAB program will mainly provide legal assistance, with contractors explaining options for staying in the U.S. while deportation orders remain pending, as well as general court practice and procedures individuals should be aware of prior to their appearance.

The program is part of the government’s wider “Access EOIR” initiative, which the Justice Department announced in September last year. The initiative aims to provide “noncitizens and their representatives” more resources for the legal mechanisms they will face trying to enter the country.

Biden signed several immigration-related executive orders in his first 100 days in office, many of which focused on undoing Trump-era immigration policies such as “Remain in Mexico.” Biden’s new orders resulted in a 60% decrease in ICE arrests, according to the Migration Policy Institute.

But a federal court order in November last year forced Biden to re-implement the policy.

“As required by a federal court order, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has been working in good faith to re-implement the Migrant Protection Protocols program,” the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement at the time. “Today, in coordination with the Departments of State and Justice, DHS announced key changes to MPP to address humanitarian concerns raised by the Government of Mexico and shared by the U.S. Government.”

And Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas this week said that “unlawful presence” in the United States alone will no longer serve as a reason for deportation.

“Rather, we will allocate our efforts, we will allocate our resources on those individuals who present a current public safety threat, a threat to national security, or a threat to our border security, and that is a very important principle,” Mayorkas said during his address at the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

“I will be coming to you and asking you to reconsider your position of non-cooperation and see how we can work together. And I may not succeed initially in a wholesale reversal of your position, but I am willing to work in increments with you because the public’s safety, the public’s well-being, for which we are all charged, is I think at issue,” he added.