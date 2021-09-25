Biden Admin Donates $250K to Firm That Funded Dangerous Wuhan COVID Experiments

The Biden administration is giving a whopping $253,279 in cash to the EcoHealth Alliance, a firm accused of funding dangerous Covid experiments in Wuhan, China.

They received the grant from the the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, which operates under Biden’s Department of Defense. The Defense Department has dished out a massive $37 million in grants to the EcoHealth Alliance since 2013.

Watchdogs are furious that this firm is being funded by the U.S. taxpayer, even after the pandemic killed millions.

“Taking tax dollars appropriated by Congress and thumbing your nose at oversight investigations into the origins of COVID-19 is unacceptable,” said Jason Foster, a former legal counsel for the Senate Judiciary Committee who founded Empower Oversight.

“The government should stop funding those who refuse to be transparent about how they use the money,” he continued.

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: Big League Politics reported on how EcoHealth Alliance founder Peter Daszak colluded with National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director Dr. Anthony Fauci at the beginning stages of the COVID-19 pandemic to control the narrative and deflect blame from themselves:

“National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director Dr. Anthony Fauci was thanked by a scientist whose firm funded gain-of-function experiments at the infamous Wuhan virology lab for dispelling the lab-leak COVID-19 origin theory that has picked up steam in recent weeks.

This new information comes from released emails between Dr. Anthony Fauci and globalist elites during the initial stages of the pandemic. It paints the picture of a bureaucrat desperate to protect the power and prestige of the federal swamp above all else.

Zoologist Peter Daszak, a member of the World Health Organization (WHO) team that traveled to China to investigate the origins of COVID-19, thanked Fauci for dispelling the lab-leak theory during a media blitz.

“I just wanted to say a personal thank you on behalf of our staff and collaborators, for publicly standing up and stating that the scientific evidence supports a natural origin for COVID-19 from a bat-to-human spillover, not a lab release from the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” Daszak wrote to Fauci, adding that he was happy Fauci’s “brave” remarks were coming from a “trusted voice” that would help “dispel the myths being spun around the virus’s origins.”

“Many thanks for your kind note,” Fauci responded.”

The Biden administration may as well be giving this money to the EcoHealth Alliance for a job well done, as they have used the pandemic to consolidate power at a previously unfathomable level.