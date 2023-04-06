Biden Admin Announces New $2.6 Billion Weapons Package For Ukraine

This week, the Biden administration announced a new $2.6 billion weapons package for Ukraine including HIMARS ammunition, missiles for air defense systems, artillery rounds and more.

The package, which was announced on Tuesday, includes $500 million in the Presidential Drawdown Authority, which allows President Biden to ship weapons to Ukraine directly from Pentagon stockpiles.

Activist Post reports: The other $2.1 billion will go toward purchasing new equipment for Kyiv that could take months or years to deliver, a program known as the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

The funds for the new weapons are still being drawn from the $45 billion Ukraine aid bill Congress passed in December. So far, the US has authorized about $113 billion to spend on the war.

According to the Pentagon, the Drawdown Authority package includes to following:

Additional munitions for Patriot air defense systems

Additional ammunition for HIMARS

155mm and 105mm artillery rounds

120mm mortar rounds

120mm and 105mm tank ammunition

25mm ammunition

Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles

Approximately 400 grenade launchers and 200,000 rounds of ammunition

11 tactical vehicles to recover equipment

61 heavy fuel tankers

10 trucks and 10 trailers to transport heavy equipment

Testing and diagnostic equipment to support vehicle maintenance and repair

Spare parts and other field equipment

The equipment that will be purchased under USAI includes:

Additional munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS)

Nine counter-Unmanned Aerial System 30mm gun trucks

10 mobile c-UAS laser-guided rocket systems

Three air surveillance radars

30mm and 23mm anti-aircraft ammunition

130mm and 122mm artillery rounds

122mm GRAD rockets

Rocket launchers and ammunition

120mm and 81mm mortar systems

120mm, 81mm, and 60mm mortar rounds

120mm tank ammunition

Javelin anti-armor systems

Anti-armor rockets

Precision aerial munitions

Approximately 3,600 small arms and more than 23,000,000 rounds of small arms ammunition

Seven tactical vehicles to recover equipment

Eight heavy fuel tankers and 105 fuel trailers

Armored bridging systems

Four logistics support vehicles

Trucks and ten trailers to transport heavy equipment

Secure communications equipment

SATCOM terminals and services

Funding for training, maintenance, and sustainment