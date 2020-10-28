Bette Midler Begs God to Destroy ‘Racist Criminal’ Trump

In an ugly Twitter rant, Midler wrote out her prayer, asking God to deliver the election to Biden.
“Are you there, God? It’s me, Bette. I’m so scared God. We have a fascist in the #WhiteHouse, a racist criminal who hates democracy, denies science & kills our citizens!” the actress wrote.
“#ElectionDay is next week. What if he wins? We won’t have a country! Please let #JoeBiden win. Thank you.”
Breitbart.com reports: Midler’s plea to the Almighty comes after she fired off a string of ungodly tweets aimed at the president and his allies. Last week, she posted what appears to be a physical threat to the president. “String him up,” she tweeted.
In violation of the Ninth Commandment (“Thou shall not bear false witness against your neighbor”), the Beaches star has also spread the Atlantic magazine’s discredited story accusing President Trump of calling military veterans “losers” and “suckers.” The magazine’s claim, which relied entirely on anonymous sources, was debunked on the record by multiple individuals in the White House, including some of the president’s adversaries, like John Bolton.
She also wished death on Fox News host Sean Hannity after he said he wanted to leave New York.
Perhaps the closest Bette Midler has come to God was when, Hollywood lore has it, she famously turned down the lead role in the movie Sister Act, which had been written with her in mind. Whoopi Goldberg took the role and the 1992 movie became a smash hit at the box office, spawning a sequel and a Broadway musical.