Author Alex Berenson Says There’s An Unusually High Number Of ‘All Cause Deaths’ Around The World

Best selling author and former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson appeared on Tucker Calrson’s show last week to discuss what could be causing an abnormally high number of deaths across parts of the world.

Government data from around the world has been showing that the so called ‘all cause deaths’ have running ‘well above normal’ over recent months, not only in the US but in the UK and parts of Europe.

Berenson said that in the big countries in Western Europe, notably the UK and Germany, deaths were suddenly running higher than normal and that that has been true in the UK for several months.

Remember, he said, the UK vaccinated a lot of people early this year. They’ve had deaths running higher than normal for a couple of months. Germany, the vaccinations happened closer to the spring and they’ve had deaths higher than normal in September. We don’t know why.

He added that looking at data from the UK, cardio vascular deaths seemed to be driving this.

It seems that Carlson and Berenson are cautiously dancing closer to the truth.

A transcript of their discussion can be found here