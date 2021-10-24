Austrian Chancellor Threatens To Lockdown The Unvaccinated

Austria is considering implementing a lockdown that would restrict only the unvaccinated if covid cases continue to rise.

Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced the news late on Friday during a meeting with state-level leaders to discuss a national esponse to increasing covid numbers, the Mail Online reported.

Schallenberg said: “The pandemic is not yet in the rearview mirror….we are about to stumble into a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

Schallenberg announced that if the number of Covid patients in intensive-care units goes up to 500, or 25 percent of the country’s total ICU capacity, entrance into businesses such as restaurants and hotels will be limited to those who are vaccinated or who have recovered from the virus.

If the number reaches 600, or one-third of total ICU capacity, the government plans to impose restrictions on unvaccinated people, meaning they would only be allowed to leave their homes for specific reasons.