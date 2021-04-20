Australians Could Be Treated Like Criminals and Issued Ankle Bracelets to ‘Fight COVID’

Australians could soon be forced to wear ankle bracelets, even if they are fully vaccinated, to ensure they are complying with home quarantine orders.

The draconian idea was made by journalist David Speers during an interview with Employment Minister Stuart Robert about how the government would ensure returning travelers stayed locked up inside their home.

“What sort of ideas would there be for this? Regular visits, inspections to make sure they’re home, ankle bracelets, some sort of monitoring, how do you do it?” Speers enthusiastically asked the senior government Minister.

“All of that will need to be worked through before a policy prescription goes live,” Robert responded.

Summit.news reports: The minister also mentioned the authoritarian methods that were already in place to enforce the policy.

“The police would turn up at random times to our house, they would call. The Department of Health from various jurisdictions would call,” he stated.

The discussion surrounding how to enforce quarantine is taking place in anticipation of Australia, which has overseen one of the most draconian lockdowns in the developed world, opening up its borders once again.

Home quarantines will remain mandatory on return even for those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

However, this is not the first time that the idea of using electronic ankle bracelets, which are normally used to keep track of suspected criminals, has been raised in a major country.

Back in January, Conservative MP Jeremy Hunt called for the government to use GPS tracking technology to ensure Brits are complying with COVID quarantine measures.

“Daily contact with those asked to self-isolate – using GPS tracking to monitor compliance if necessary as happens in Taiwan and Poland,” said Hunt.