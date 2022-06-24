AOC Says SCOTUS Has Endangered The ‘Lives of All Women & All Birthing People’

Following Fridays news that the Supreme Court had overruled Roe v. Wade, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told reporters that SCOTUS had made the choice “to endanger the lives of all women and all birthing people in this country”
She added that they had also chosen to strip rights from men, too, saying: ” Because “the right to our own bodies and the right to form our families, this is something that belongs to all of us.”
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
The New York Democrat later joined the mounting protests in front of the Supreme Court to call the overturning of Roe “illegitimate” and call on people to join her in “the streets.”
Latest Videos
World Economic Forum To “Freeze Bank Accounts” of Meat Eaters To "Educate Them”
Biden Announces a New Plandemic Right before the Midterm Elections
Proof of Time Travel? These Famous Faces Appear Throughout History
Putin Declares Victory Over New World Order: 'Humanity Has Woken Up'
Mass Cattle Deaths Are an ‘Inside Job’ Designed To Cause Food Shortages in America
Christina Aguilera Performs For Kids Wearing GIGANTIC Strap-On
Angelina Jolie Admits to ‘Gruesome Illuminati Blood Rituals’
Biden Slurs, Stutters and Spasms through Press Conference – Colleagues Horrified
Prince Warned About ‘New World Order’ Plans for Mandatory Jabs in 1996
Breitart reports: Ocasio-Cortez stated, “I think what the Supreme Court just did is that they chose to endanger the lives of all women and all birthing people in this country. But not only that, they’ve chosen to strip rights from men, too. Because, frankly, the right to our own bodies and the right to form our families, this is something that belongs to all of us. And it does not belong to lawmakers. It does not belong to nine Supreme Court justices. It does not belong to those justices who were appointed by presidents, many of whom didn’t even win the popular vote in this country. This is the cementing of minority rule in a lot of ways. And we’re going to have to fight a long road to get it back, but we’re not going to give up.”