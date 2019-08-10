Ann Coulter: Epstein’s Powerful Sponsors Have Escaped Justice AGAIN

Convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein‘s powerful friends have escaped justice following his apparent “suicide” on Saturday, Ann Coulter has warned.

The accused child sex trafficker was found in cardiac arrest shortly before 7am on Saturday at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in lower Manhattan. He was rushed to a nearby New York Downtown Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His death follows an unsuccessful suicide attempt on July 23, where Epstein was found semi-conscious in his jail cell.

“Epstein’s crimes have been fully known by state and local authorities for 13 years, and yet he was never brought to justice. His powerful sponsors have escaped justice again,” Coulter tweeted minutes after the news about his death broke.

Epstein's crimes have been fully known by state and local authorities for 13 years, and yet he was never brought to justice.



His powerful sponsors have escaped justice again.https://t.co/vBaVZeTGyC — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) August 10, 2019

“Man of honor, Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself to protect Ghislaine. In fact, he probably didn’t kill himself at all,” she tweeted, alluding to the theory that Jeffrey Epstein was likely murdered in order to stop him from implicating powerful people.

Jeffrey Epstein, who’s friends included Prince Andrew and President Bill Clinton – was arrested on July 6, accused of arranging to have sex with dozens of underage girls.

Since that arrest, and shortly before his death, reports emerged that Epstein had visited the Clinton White House multiple times, contradicting claims by Bill Clinton that he had “limited contact” with the child abuser.

Chillingly, in July Ann Coulter predicted that Epstein would likely be “suicided” by “the people who want him dead” in order to hide their role in his child sex crimes.

Dailymail.co.uk reports: In a statement, Metropolitan Correctional Center told DailyMail.com that the FBI is now launching an investigation into Epstein’s death.

Epstein was awaiting trial on charges of conspiracy and sex trafficking and was being held at the high-security complex without bail.

The financier – who once boasted high-profile friends including Prince Andrew and President Bill Clinton – was arrested on July 6, accused of arranging to have sex with dozens of underage girls at his residences in New York City and Florida between 2002 and 2005.

He had plead not guilty to the charges.

The shocking news of Epstein’s death comes just two weeks after he was hospitalized following a first suicide attempt inside his prison cell.

On July 24, Epstein was rushed to hospital under police guard after he was discovered semi-conscious on the floor of his prison cell in the fetal position.

He spent several hours receiving medical attention before he was transported back to the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

Epstein was said to be on suicide watch, although The New York Times reports that it is now unclear whether additional measures had been put in place to ensure he did not try to take his own life for a second time.

On Saturday morning, a spokeswoman for the chief medical examiner confirmed that they had custody of Epstein’s body and had commenced an investigation into the exact ’cause and manner’ of his death.

Meanwhile, the billionaire’s death comes just 24 hours after the court unsealed more than 2,000 pages of documents detailing the lurid allegations of his sexual abuse of underage girls.

On Friday morning, a federal appeals court made public explosive documents pertaining to a 2015 lawsuit that Virginia Roberts Giuffre had filed against Epstein’s associate, socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

Giuffre claimed Epstein and Maxwell kept her as a ‘sex slave’ in the early 2000s, whilst she was underage.

The unsealed papers – which made international news on Friday – implicated a number of high-profile men in sex scandals.

In a May 3, 2016 deposition, Giuffre alleged that she was trafficked by the pair to have sex with and provide erotic massages for politicians and affluent businessmen.

Giuffre claimed that she was ‘instructed’ by Maxwell to have sex with two high powered Democrats – former Senate Majority George Mitchell and former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson.

Both Richardson and Mitchell have denied the allegations.

According to the documents, Giuffre claimed she also had sex with Epstein’s friend Prince Andrew when she was 17 years of age.

The Prince has always denied any wrongdoing and in a 2015 court application, a judge threw out Robert’s allegations that she had sex with Prince Andrew and ordered them to be struck from the record as being ‘immaterial and impertinent.’

Buckingham Palace also issued on the record statements in January 2015, stating: ‘Any suggestion of impropriety with underage minors is categorically untrue.’

Giuffre was working at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-lago resort at the time she met Ghislaine Maxwell, who then went on to introduce her to Epstein.

Epstein is known for his previous friendships h Presidents Trump but Giuffre has denied ever having sexual relationships with the Commander-in-chief.

Epstein was also an associate of President Bill Clinton – but the unsealed court documents reveal that Giuffre similarly denied ever being intimate him.