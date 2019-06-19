Angry Mob Cut Off Pedophile’s Genitals After Catching Him Raping Girl

A pedophile rapist had his genitals hacked off with a knife before being beaten to death by angry community members after he was caught gang-raping two young girls at gunpoint.

The suspect was one of three men who allegedly raped two teenagers, one of whom was just 14-years-old.

According to investigators, the attack happened in Ivory Park, near Johannesburg, South Africa on Saturday night.

Police officers say the two teen victims were walking through the area when they were confronted by the gang who was armed with a gun and a knife.

The three men then repeatedly raped the pair until a passerby saw what was happening and raised the alarm, News 24 reports.

Then the “tight-knit community” went to work and quickly formed a vigilante group to dish out what the local media is describing as “rough justice.”

The @SAPoliceService have warned members of the community against taking the law into their own hands after a rape suspect was fatally assaulted in #IvoryPark, east of #Johannesburg this weekend. #sabcnews — SAfm news (@SAfmnews) June 17, 2019

A group of locals quickly assembled to rescue the young girls from the attack. The group confronted the three men but two of them managed to escape.

The third man was caught, however, and was castrated with a knife before being killed, officers said.

Police are now hunting for the two alleged rapists and have opened a murder investigation into the mob killing, though no arrests have been made, according to Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini.”

SAPS Provincial Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini.

Allegations are that two girls who were walking to Lindokuhle informal settlement were confronted by suspects armed with a knife and a firearm,” said Dlamini.

“The suspects then raped them repeatedly.”

In a similar incident, last year in East London, South Africa, a preacher who was suspected of raping a nine-year-old girl died after the victim’s father severed his penis.

Preacher Mase Malgas, 66, died from his injuries on September 30 after the girl’s father hacked off his genitals, a South Africa courtroom was told.

The defendant had been informed by his ex-wife that their daughter had been raped and that Mr. Malgas was the culprit, according to Constable Lundi Nqwelo who was summoned as a witness by the state prosecutors.

Mr. Malgas was tracked down by the defendant, his ex-wife and a friend of the couple at St Philips Church in Gompo.The group burst into Malgas’ home and proceeded to sever his penis, the court heard.

He did not finish the castration, but left the preacher with ‘severe’ wounds, the court heard.

Malgas was then taken by the group, at this point in a life-threatening condition, to the Scenery Park Police Station in the hope he would be arrested.

An East London police officer then rang in for immediate medical assistance, but Mr. Malgas later died in hospital.