Andrew Cuomo Faces New Lawsuit Over Nursing Home Deaths During Covid Pandemic

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is facing another a lawsuit over the deaths of senior citizens in nursing homes during the so called pandemic.

The new lawsuit alleges: “It was not only Governor Cuomo’s pride that was leading to thousands of needless deaths, but his unmitigated greed as well.”

It claims that Cuomo paid more attention to the book he was writing at the time than the vulnerable people who died on his watch.

FOX News reports: Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing another lawsuit over nursing home deaths in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the plaintiff alleging that Cuomo’s pride and “unmitigated greed” had led to needless deaths.

The lawsuit alleges that Cuomo and other top officials had exhibited “deliberate indifference” toward nursing home residents and caused 15,000 avoidable COVID-19 deaths,” the New York Post reports.

The lawsuit was filed by Sean Newman in a Brooklyn federal district court. Newman is married to Janice Dean, who works for Fox News Channel as a senior meteorologist. Newman’s parents died in early 2020 at nursing homes in the state amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Cuomo was at the center of an ongoing scandal over the state’s handling of nursing homes at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The controversy focused on a state order that required nursing homes to receive patients who had been treated for COVID-19.

The policy was later rescinded, but that emerged again in 2021 when Attorney General Letitia James announced that the death toll had been undercounted by as much as 50%. Cuomo would later resign over unrelated sexual misconduct allegations.