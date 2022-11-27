Alyssa Milano Ditches Tesla To Protest Free Speech on Twitter; Buys Car From Company Founded by Hitler

Far-left Hollywood actress Alyssa Milano gave up her Tesla car on Saturday and purchased a Volkswagen in protest to free speech returning to Twitter under Elon Musk’s rule.

The only problem is that she clearly doesn’t know anything about the history of that Nazi owned car company.

“I gave back my Tesla,” she boasted via tweet. “I bought the VW ev. I love it.”

“I’m not sure how advertisers can buy space on Twitter,” she added. “Publicly traded company’s products being pushed in alignment with hate and white supremacy doesn’t seem to be a winning business model.”

Thepostmillennial.com reports: There is no evidence at all that Musk espouses to racist principles of white supremacy, but there is plenty of evidence that Volkswagen was founded by Hitler. And the Hodge Twins pointed that out.

“Volkswagen was literally founded by the Nazi’s and Hitler,” they replied.

History.com notes that yes, notorious genocidal dictator and actual avowed Nazi Adolph Hitler was responsible for Volkswagen’s founding. The car manufacturing company was founded in 1937 by the German government, then under Hitler’s control, with the intention of being “The People’s Car Company.” It was operated by the Nazi Party.

Milano traded in a car made by a free speech advocate for one made by a company founded on the very principles she sought to eschew. Many on the free speech oriented platform were quick to point out Milano’s error.

