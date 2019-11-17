AG Barr: Desperate Democrats ‘Using Every Tool to Sabotage Trump’

AG Barr firmly defended President Trump on Saturday, declaring that Democrats are “using every tool and maneuver to sabotage the functioning of the Executive Branch.”

“As I said the framers fully expected intense pulling between Congress and the Executive. Unfortunately just in the past few years we’ve seen these conflicts take on an entirely new character,” Barr said.

“Immediately after President Trump won election opponents inaugurated what they called ‘the resistance’ and they rallied around an explicit strategy of using every tool and maneuver to sabotage the functioning of the Executive Branch and his administration. The language used to describe insurgency against rule imposed by an occupying military power. It obviously connotes, it obviously connotes, that the government is not legitimate,” he warned.

“This is a very dangerous and indeed incendiary notion to import into the politics of a democratic republic.“

AG Bill Barr: "Immediately after President Trump won election, opponents inaugurated what they call 'The Resistance' and they rallied around an explicit strategy of using every tool and maneuver to sabotage the functioning of the executive branch."

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Here are some more highlights from the speech –

16:15 – discussion on Executive powers

16:50 – AG Barr goes “Booo” to liberals –



18:15 – Executive theory

30:30 – Democrats in the Senate preventing President Trump from building his government – under the Trump Presidency, the Senate has needed to invoke cloture 236 times – only 17 in 8 years under Obama and only 4 in Bushes first term.

36:00 – Trump was up front in his campaign and the people voted him in

37:20 – Democrats are shredding the rule of law and constitutional norms

45:50 – Courts as well are increasing judicial reviews and getting themselves into national security and foreign affairs which are Executive Branch activities – travel ban is an example

51:00 – Nationwide injunctions are also increasing with over 40 under President Trump and only 2 under Obama

52:00 – Every major policy under President Trump has been subject to immediate freezing by the courts

AG Barr again shows his brilliance and confirms his support for the Executive Branch and President Trump.