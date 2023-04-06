ABC News Caught BLOCKING Donations to Trump’s Presidential Campaign

April 6, 2023 Sean Adl-Tabatabai
ABC News caught blocking donations to Trump's campaign
ABC News was caught red-handed on Tuesday night actively blocking President Trump from collecting donations from his supporters.

ABC News blurred out “TEXT TRUMP AT 88022” on his podium during his speech at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: In contrast, ABC News did not blur out Joe Biden’s donation text during the 2020 campaign.

At one of Joe Biden’s small car rallies in Pennsylvania before election day ABC News allowed Joe Biden to raise money online.

WATCH:

