Zuckerberg Bombshell: ‘Deep State Ordered Facebook To Censor Hunter Laptop Story’

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg confessed to Joe Rogan on Thursday that the ‘Deep State’ ordered Facebook to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story in order to help Joe Biden with the 2020 election.

After Rogan asked Zuckerberg how his company handles controversial stories like the Hunter Biden laptop saga that could influence political elections, the Meta CEO admitted his company censored the reach of the story at the request of the FBI.

“We just kind of thought, ‘Hey look, if the FBI — which I still view as a legitimate institution in this country, it’s very professional law enforcement — they come to us and tell us we need to be on guard about something, then I’m going to take that seriously,” Zuckerberg admitted to Rogan.

Infowars.com reports: Next, the Meta CEO noted his company handled the NY Post piece differently than Twitter, which prohibited users from sharing or posting the article at all.

Facebook, Zuckerberg said, allowed users to share the Hunter story while ensuring it showed up in the NewsFeed less often and received less traffic overall.

Considering the political ramifications of this action, limiting the reach of such a bombshell story could certainly be considered a form of election meddling encouraged by the FBI.

When Rogan asked how it feels to have censored a story that ended up being true, “Zuck” admitted, “It sucks. Because it turned out after the fact, I mean the fact-checkers looked into it and nobody could say it was false. So, basically it had this period where it was getting less distribution.”

However, the Meta CEO claimed everything worked out in the end since the Hunter laptop story has now been admitted to be true.

Of course, this doesn’t answer for the way voters would have felt about Joe Biden if the truth were revealed originally.