Zoophile Pride Marchers Demand LGBTQI+ Movement Add a Z

German zoophiles have taken to the streets in protest against laws that forbid sex with animals. According to the protesters, German citizens should have the right to engage in sexual relationships with animals including pet dogs.

Zoophiles believe it’s acceptable to be sexually intimate with an animal, and want the LGBTQ+ rainbow movement to add a Z to its name.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Under animal protection laws that apply in every civilized country across the world, it is illegal to engage in sexual congress with an animal, however organizers of the Zoophilia Pride March say they are making headway in pressuring the German government to change the law by gaining the support of the mainstream majority.

In an interview published by RUPTLY, one of the Zoophilia pride marchers defends the concept of sexual relationships with animals. According to the pride marcher, sex with animals should be decriminalized because “it is much easier to build a relationship with animals than humans.”

The protester also brought his dog to the march to “share the love” and told the interviewer that the first dog he had sex with was male, however he is currently in a sexual relationship with a “German Shepherd bitch.”

The major reason many are adamant that zoophiles should not be accepted by mainstream society involves the issue of consent. Some think it’s equivalent to child abuse, where dominance is imposed on a weaker party that is incapable of giving consent.

But in case you are thinking zoophiles are confined to Germany, it’s time for a reality check. German men at pride parades are not the only people demanding the right to have sexual relationships with animals. And women are just as likely to be zoophiles as men.

Check out Whitney Wisconsin, an all American girl who is so determined to normalize sex with animals that she released a Top 10 video dedicated to educating ordinary people about the virtues of zoophilia.

You might have noticed all of Whitney’s reasons are along the lines of “other people have done it” and “there is no risk to you.” But what about the animals? Again, just like pedophilia, we are dealing with issues of consent here.

The top comment on Whitney’s video calls her out on this point.

But mainstream society is moving in the opposite direction to the common sense exhibited by the person who posted that comment.

Pedophilia is currently being normalized by the global elite and those who consider themselves liberals are increasingly under pressure to accept deviance as normal. Make no mistake, they are coming for our children.

A Pennsylvania Department of Corrections counselor who works with sex offenders stoked controversy last week after defending “minor attracted persons” also known as MAPs and complaining that the term “pedophile” is a “judgmental, hurtful insult.“

In a video posted to YouTube that has since been clipped and gone viral on Twitter, Miranda Galbreath says pedophiles are “probably the most vilified population of folks in our culture.”

Watch:

The rot goes all the way to the top. Governments across the world, operating under the control of the World Economic Forum, are waging war on our children.

Klaus Schwab’s Young Global Leaders are systematically attempting to normalize pedophilia and decriminalize sex with children across the world.

It’s happening right before our very eyes and the mainstream media are complicit in their silence.

Earlier this month in Jacinda Ardern’s far-left New Zealand, a judge declared that 12-year-old children can consent to sex with adults. No need to hit rewind. You heard me correctly. The case in question featured a 45-year-old man whose defense centered on the claim that his 12-year-old victim “wanted it.” According to the middle-aged man, the 12-year-old girl pressured him for sex.

According to a New Zealand Herald report, The judge told the jury:

“But as for sexual intercourse, a person under 16 can give consent. You need to consider whether or not the consent was given based on the evidence you have.”

The case was so shocking we made a video about it. You can find the link to the video in the description below.

Scary times in New Zealand. But are you surprised? We are talking about a far-left authoritarian state, led by Young Global Leader Jacinda Ardern. New Zealand has fallen. But they are not the only ones.

France, also led by a Young Global Leader in Emmanuel Macron, has no age of consent.

Hollywood and CNN are constantly pushing a pro-pedophilia agenda.

With the global elites behind the plan, the only question is whether a P or Z is added to the LGBTQI+ rainbow movement first.

If you want to live in a world that is safe for those who cannot protect themselves, it’s time to make a stand.