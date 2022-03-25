Zelenskyy Accuses Russia Of Using ‘Phosphorous Bombs’ In Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of using white phosphorous bombs and has called on Nato to provide more weaponry.

“This morning (Thursday) we had phosphorus bombs from Russia, people were killed, children were killed,” Zelensky told NATO leaders meeting in Brussels for an emergency summit.

His claims come as British Prime Minsiter Boris Johnson warned Vladimir Putin of “severe consequences” if he used chemical weapons in his attacks on Ukraine.

Johnson said it “would be catastrophic” for Putin if chemical weapons were used, but he rubbished nuclear threats from Russia as a “distraction.”

ITV news reports: In an address to the 30 member states of the alliance Zelensky pleaded for just 1% of the alliance’s planes and tanks – to give Ukraine “100% protection” from Russian invaders.

Russia is “using its entire arsenal” when attacking Ukraine, he added, and his country needs “military assistance without limitations” to defend itself.

He spoke less than 24 hours after ITV News reported on what some experts believe to be the use of white phosphorous near the capital Kyiv, and just hours after the the latest reports of its use.

“This morning phosphorus bombs were used, phosphorus Russian bombs,” he said.

“Adults were killed again and children were killed again. I just want you to know that the alliance [Nato] can still prevent the deaths of Ukrainians from Russian strikes, from Russian occupation, by providing us with all the weapons we need.”