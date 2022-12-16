Zelensky’s Wife Spent $40,000 Shopping in Paris While Demanding US Give Ukraine More Money

Olena Zelenska, wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, reportedly spent $40,000 on a shopping trip in Paris while visiting the country to demand the world send more money to Ukraine, store employees have claimed online.
Zelenska is known for her love of designer fashion and featured on the cover of Vogue Magazine during the early days of the war, titled “Portrait of Bravery: Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska.”
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Remarkably, Vogue attempted to portray Zelenska’s appearance on the cover of the magazine as part of Ukraine’s “frontline” war effort.
Latest Videos
Balenciaga Pedo-gate Blown WIDE OPEN
Klaus Schwab and George Soros Declare China Must Lead New World Order
Klaus Schwab: ‘God Is Dead’ and the WEF is ‘Acquiring Divine Powers’
‘Passion of the Christ’ Star Claims Hollywood Elite Are Trafficking Children For Adrenochrome
Bill Gates Tells World Leaders ‘Death Panels’ Will Soon Be Required
Justin Bieber: Facial Paralysis Is ‘Punishment’ For Exposing Illuminati Pedophilia
Spanish Royalty Expose Who Really Killed Princess Diana
‘Controlled Opposition’: Dave Chappelle’s Family Say He Was Killed and Cloned by the Illuminati
Michael Jackson Was Murdered for Saying SAME Things As Kanye 13 Years Ago
Error 403: The request cannot be completed because you have exceeded your quota..
Domain code: youtube.quota
Reason code: quotaExceeded
“In Ukraine, tens of thousands of women have been on the front lines, including in combat, and Zelenska’s role has increasingly turned toward frontline diplomacy,” Vogue said.
Fox News host Tucker Carlson told off Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on his show recently, declaring him an “uppity foreigner in a t-shirt” who isn’t owed anything by the US.
“Zelensky is now shaking down our cowardly Congress for more cash at the very moment our own economy, our own borders, are collapsing,” Carlson added.
Carlson followed this up with a clip in which Zelensky asked for $38 billion to make up for the deficit in the nation’s budget and $17 billion to rebuild “critical infrastructure.” The Ukrainian president also requested funds to supply his country’s energy needs.
“What? Some uppity foreigner in a t-shirt demanding money for his critical economic needs? We have critical economics too buddy. Who are you, troll? Go away. Since when does that guy have a claim on our treasury?” Carlson asked. “We don’t owe this guy anything, not one thing. Good luck, pal. That’s it. And as our economy degrades and our border is gone, that guy is lecturing us with some Christmas list, like ‘I want this, that and I want a bicycle too! Send it, quick!’ Really? Up yours, buddy.”
US aid to Ukraine totals $68 billion as of December 2022, and the Biden White House has just asked Congress for another $37.7 billion.
Baxter Dmitry
Email: baxter@newspunch.com
Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)
- Zelensky’s Wife Spent $40,000 Shopping in Paris While Demanding US Give Ukraine More Money - December 16, 2022
- Thai Princess, Whose Father Profits From Covid Vaccines, Collapses Suddenly From Heart Attack - December 15, 2022
- ‘He Was Some Sort of Sex Slave’: Son of Alleged Pelosi Attacker Speaks Out - December 15, 2022