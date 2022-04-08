Zelensky Was Offered a Peace Deal But Chose War Instead – Media Blackout

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky is using his well-honed acting skills to perform for the camera and convince the world that his country is the innocent victim of a barbarous invasion by Russian forces. As usual, the mainstream media is not telling the world the whole story.

Yesterday, the it was revealed that German chancellor Olaf Scholz offered Zelensky a brokered peace deal only days before Russia launched its “Special Military Operations” in Ukraine on February 24th.

But Zelensky, who is one of Klaus Schwab’s Young Global Leaders, turned down the deal that would have maintained peace. Instead, he chose war.

This may end up being one of the most extraordinary revelations of this entire conflict so far.

One of the main grievances Russia had with Ukraine was the fact that it was being groomed for NATO membership – a national security risk which Moscow deemed as completely unacceptable.

Via Truth Seeker: It turns out that Scholz was in the process of brokering a deal and told Zelensky during his visit to the Munich Security Conference on February 19th, “that Ukraine should renounce its NATO aspirations and declare neutrality as part of a wider European security deal between the West and Russia,” and that “the pact would be signed by Mr. Putin and Mr. Biden, who would jointly guarantee Ukraine’s security.”

Incredibly, Zelensky rejected the offer to make a concession by declaring NATO neutrality, and thus avoid a war with Russia, and claimed that, “Putin couldn’t be trusted to uphold such an agreement and that most Ukrainians wanted to join NATO.”

This revelation really exposes two key points.

Firstly, that as a head of state, Zelensky is either grossly incompetent or completely reckless to needlessly place his country on the path to war with its neighbor.

Secondly, it indicates the level of control that Washington has over his government, as he is being advised at every step of the way by the US State Department and CIA. It’s no secret that the US and UK have been egging-on Kiev to fight NATO’s war with Russia on their behalf – even if that means placing Kiev into an unwinnable position where it may end up having its armed forces completely destroyed, and Ukraine losing even more territory than it already has.

Maybe Zelensky could have defused tensions 6 months ago by disavowing NATO aspirations and declaring Ukraine a neutral state. Such a declaration would certainly be welcome by Russia today, but in light of the West’s continued proxy war against Moscow, and the US and UK-led campaign to ‘cancel’ Russia from the global economic and financial system, as well as media, culture and sport, then it’s safe to say things have moved on considerably from this being just a NATO issue.

All of this makes Zelensky more a liability than an asset for the future of Ukraine.