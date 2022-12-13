Zelensky Wants At Least $840 Million For Ukraine’s Winter Survival

President Volodymyr Zelensky pleaded for money Tuesday from the 70 states and international agencies that gathered in Paris for the “Standing with the Ukrainian People” conference.

He said that some 800 million euros (U.S.$840+ million) is necessary to help his country survive winter after Russia’s bombing of its civilian infrastructure.

Breitbart reports: As AFP reports, Zelensky made the request for more cash donations to help the country’s energy sector at an international conference in Paris, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, designed to raise material and money to repair Ukraine’s damaged infrastructure.

“Of course it is a very high amount, but the cost is less than the cost of a potential blackout,” Zelensky told the gathering in the French capital via video link. “I hope that decisions will be made accordingly.”

Zelensky said Ukraine needed transformers, equipment to repair damaged high-voltage power lines, as well as generators and gas turbines.

“Because of the destruction of our power plants by terror attacks we will need to use more gas this winter than expected,” added Zelensky, the AFP report sets out.

Zelensky also urged G7 nations on Monday to provide “about two billion cubic metres” of additional gas to get through the winter as well as more tanks, missiles, and assorted lethal weapons to fight the invasion.