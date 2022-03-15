Zelensky Thanks Zuckerberg for Helping Him Win the Info Wars: ‘The New World Order Are Winning’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg this week for helping him win the propaganda war and brainwash millions of people into supporting his fascist regime.

Following Facebook’s decision to allow death threats against ordinary Russians, Zelensky took to Twitter to thank Zuckerberg for standing with Ukraine in the “informational space.”

“War is not only a military opposition on UA land. It is also a fierce battle in the informational space,” Zelensky tweeted. “I want to thank @Meta and other platforms that have an active position that help and stand side by side with the Ukrainians.”

War is not only a military opposition on UA land. It is also a fierce battle in the informational space. I want to thank @Meta and other platforms that have an active position that help and stand side by side with the Ukrainians. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 13, 2022

Summit.news reports: In other words, Facebook is directly aiding Ukraine by allowing pro-Ukraine propaganda to spread while banning any pro-Russia propaganda.

This despite the fact that there have been numerous huge fabricated stories in just a few weeks alone, including the Snake Island hoax and the supposed attack on a Holocaust memorial in Kiev that never happened.

“Facebook has helped Zelensky himself spread endless disinformation to try and con NATO into World War III,” comments Chris Menahan. “Most recently, they helped Zelensky spread the lie that Russians attacked the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with tanks and it was leaking radiation and could lead to a nuclear holocaust wiping out all of Europe (if NATO doesn’t immediately get involved in the war and start WW3).”

“They also helped Zelensky spread the lie that Russians attacked the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and were trying to trigger a meltdown.”

Facebook’s decision to allow its platform to be used to advocate for violence against Russians was also made despite actual real world violence being directed towards Russians.

A Russian cultural center in Paris was firebombed last weekend, while a man in Dublin also drove a truck into the gates of the Russian embassy.