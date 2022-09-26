Zelensky Says There Will Be No Stability In Europe While Putin Is In Power

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that there can be no stability in Europe until Russian president Vladimir Putin is removed from power.

Zelenskyy, who appeared on CBS’s “Face The Nation” on Sunday said: “Yesterday, President Putin said they will win Ukraine in three days, but now it’s seven months. Today, it’s seven months since Russia occupied- tried to occupy Ukraine, but they couldn’t.”

Asked by anchor Margaret Brennan if there could ever be stability in Europe if Vladimir Putin remained in power, Zelenskyy replied “No.”

He then continued, “I don’t have anything to add. My opinion is no. We have observed this over the years, we don’t see stability. Specifically, we see challenges and risks, political, economic, food crises. Obviously, it is not- COVID-19 was not enough for them. COVID took so many lives, caused economic consequences. This is life. Unfortunately, it did take place. However, simultaneously, we see Russia creating, artificially, other kinds of crisis, and they are very openly discussing the threats to the rest of the world. They started threatening us with nuclear weapons. Will the world depend on one country or one person? The world has to make a decision. We have made our decision. We will not depend on one person.”