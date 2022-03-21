Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced that his government plans to ban 11 opposition parties and seize control of all media outlets, just days after US Congress approved a massive $13.6 billion package for Ukraine in order to save democracy.

The billion dollar payday for Ukraine includes money for state-of-the-art weaponry, military supplies and one of the largest allocations of U.S. foreign aid in the last decade.

President Zelensky, who is one of Klaus Schwab’s Young Global Leaders, announced the purge of opposition parties in a video released via Telegram on Sunday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a raft of new government controls, including the purge of opposition parties and nationalization of all media platforms in order to “control information.”

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine decided to ban “any activity” of the following parties: Opposition Party — For Life, Shariy Party, Nashi, Opposition Bloc, Left Opposition, Union of Left Forces, State, Progressive Socialist Party of Ukraine, Socialist Party of Ukraine, Socialists Party and Volodymyr Saldo Bloc, Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian government has also implemented a “unified information policy” that effectively bans all independent media and combines all remaining news outlets into one government controlled media platform called “United News.”

World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab with President Zelenskyy

Zelensky’s information policy involves “combining all national TV channels, the program content of which consists mainly of information and/or information-analytical programs, [into] a single information platform of strategic communication” to be called “United News.“

Reuters notes that, until Saturday, privately owned Ukrainian media outlets “continued to operate” independently.

Zelensky said the unprecedented measure was necessary to ban independent media and implement total government control over news in order to combat Russian misinformation and “tell the truth about the war.“