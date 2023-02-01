Zelensky Ordered Destruction Of All Info On Hunter Biden’s Metabiota Company Same Day As Russia Invaded Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ordered government officials to destroy all information on Hunter Biden’s biolab company Metabiota, on the same day that Russian air strikes on Ukraine began.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022 and Zelensky sent out this document on the very same day.

According to DC Draino:

Did Zelensky keep some of the more incriminating documents against Hunter at Metabiota and Burisma to use as extortion against Joe Biden to get more money and weapons?



We all know the answer — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) January 29, 2023

The Gateway Pundit reports: Zelensky sent out a decree on February 24, 2022 for government officials to destroy all information on the Ukrainian Research Anti-Plague Institute, Mechnikov Institute of Health of Ukraine, and the Zhytomyr Regional Laboratory Centers of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, who all worked with Metabiota Inc. (Metabiota) scientists.

These two documents were originally posted in June 2022. But today, we can confirm that these documents are authentic.

And today, we are including documents from Hunter Biden’s laptop that discussed his ownership percentage of the Metabiota company and his organization.

This government document is confirmed as authentic by XR Vision.

Zelensky was trying to erase all documents associated with Hunter Biden’s Metabiota Company before the War with Russia.

And Ukrainian officials started burning the documents THAT DAY!