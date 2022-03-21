While addressing the German parliament last week Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky invoked the well-known slogan “never again” in reference to the Holocaust

He suggested that German lawmakers were responsible for another holocaust, because they were not helping his country and were still buying Russian oil.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

“I address all of you who heard politicians say every year ‘never again,’ but I can see these words are worth nothing. Now, our whole nation is being exterminated in Europe, why?” Zelensky said while being firm with the German Parliament, the Bundestag, and imploring them for additional assistance.



Information Liberation reports: Whereas Zelensky invoked September 11th, Pearl Harbor and Martin Luther King Jr. to lobby for the U.S. to spark WW3, in Germany he invoked the Holocaust and told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, “Tear down this wall!”

From The Hill, “Zelensky cites Holocaust slogan in address to Germany: ‘Never again’ now ‘worthless'”:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky invoked the well-known slogan “never again” in reference to the Holocaust while addressing German lawmakers on Thursday, CNN reported.



“I address all of you who heard politicians say every year ‘never again,’ but I can see these words are worth nothing. Now, our whole nation is being exterminated in Europe, why?” Zelensky said while being firm with the German Parliament, the Bundestag, and imploring them for additional assistance.



“I address the older people among you who have survived the Second World War, who were rescued during the occupation, who survived Babyn Yar, where President Steinmeier visited last year for the 80th anniversary of the tragedy, and where Russian missiles struck,” Zelensky said to the Bundestag.



“It was there that families were killed. Again, 80 years later,” the Ukrainian president added, emphasizing and comparing the current Russian attacks to the attacks during World War II.



“You are also behind the wall, a wall that separates you from Ukrainians that are dying in Ukraine with every bomb that is landing on our land,” Zelensky said, while also evoking images of the past Soviet occupation of East Germany and the Berlin Wall.

An Israeli reporter who visited Babyn Yar the day after Zelensky claimed it was bombed in a Russian airstrike found it was “unscathed.”

Well this is a shocker. Babi Yar wasn't hit. It wasn't damaged. https://t.co/4DGWqlC01R — Caroline Glick (@CarolineGlick) March 2, 2022

More from DW: