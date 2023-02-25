Zelensky Demands US Send More Money or ‘Your Sons and Daughters Will Die’

Americans who question the enormous amount of taxpayers’ money sent to Ukraine in foreign and military aid should stop thinking about the issue, according to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky who warns that thinking about such things is “dangerous.”

Zelensky went on to say that Americans should be happy to send aid because the alternative is sending “your sons and daughters” to die on European battlefields.

“If Ukraine loses, Russia is going to enter Baltic states, NATO member states and the U.S. will have to send their sons and daughters to war and they will be dying,” said Zelensky.

Zelensky says it is "dangerous" for Americans to question the amount of aid being given to Ukraine because "if Ukraine loses, Russia is going to enter Baltic states, NATO member states and the U.S. will have to send their sons and daughters to war and they will be dying." pic.twitter.com/wB9VnIgrSh — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 24, 2023

“I’m actually very happy we have bipartisan support [in the US] but we keep hearing those messages from time to time and they are dangerous,” said Zelensky.

“There are political leaders that are elected by people and if these issues are raised those political leaders need to be responsible and cautious because people are looking at them. Who wants World War 3? Would anyone be willing to take that risk?“

“The US is never going to give up on the NATO member states. If it happens so that Ukraine, due to various opinions and weakened and depleted assistance, loses…. Russia is going to enter Baltic member states and then the US will have to send their sons and daughters to war. And they will have to fight. Because this is NATO we are talking about. And they will be dying.”

The Biden Administration announced an additional $10 billion aid package to Ukraine on Friday, hours after announcing another $2 billion in military aid and a new round of sanctions targeting Russia.