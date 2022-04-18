Zelensky Claims Russians Have Built Torture Chambers In Southern Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has alleged that Russian troops have been carrying out torture and kidnappings in the occupied south and has called on the world to respond.

In an address to the nation on Sunday, Zelensky claimed that torture chambers have been built in Southern Ukraine saying: “They abduct representatives of local governments and anyone deemed visible to local communities.”

He also said that humanitarian aid had been stolen, creating famine.

Breitbart reports: In occupied parts of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, he said, the Russians are creating separatist states and introducing Russia’s currency, the ruble.

Russia’s Defence Ministry on Friday promised to ramp up “the scale of missile attacks” on Kyiv a day after Russian authorities accused Ukrainian forces of launching airstrikes on residential buildings in Russia itself https://t.co/XypkdwoKQY — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) April 15, 2022

Intensified Russian shelling of Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, has killed 18 people and wounded 106 in the last four days alone, Zelensky said.

“This is nothing but deliberate terror. Mortars, artillery against ordinary residential neighbourhoods, against ordinary civilians,” he said.

He said a planned Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine “will begin in the near future.”

Zelensky again called for increased sanctions against Russia, including its entire banking sector and oil industry.

“Everyone in Europe and America already sees Russia openly using energy to destabilize Western societies,” Zelensky said. “All of this requires greater speed from Western countries in preparing a new, powerful package of sanctions.”