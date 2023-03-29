Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, who previously told Americans they must keep sending money to Ukraine or else their children will be sent to the front, has now admitted he is terrified of a Republican winning the 2024 US presidential election.

“The United States really understands that if they stop helping us, we will not win,” Zelensky told the Associated Press this week, during what it described as a “morale-building journey” by train across Ukraine.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

US President Joe Biden has been criticized by many Americans for writing a “blank check” for Kiev. Last year, his administration secured $112 billion in Ukraine-related funding from Congress. It included paying for weapons being sent to Ukraine by the Pentagon and for propping up the country’s budget so that the Kiev regime remains operational.

Earlier this month, Fox News host Tucker Carlson sent a questionnaire to potential and declared candidates for the GOP presidential nomination in the 2024 election, urging them to put their positions on the Ukraine conflict and confrontation with Russia on the record.

Former President Donald Trump said that, were he to be elected again, Kiev should expect that “there will be little more money coming from us.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis described the conflict as a “territorial dispute” that was not a “vital strategic interest” for the US. After criticism by some hawks in the Republican Party, he later clarified that he recognized Ukraine’s sovereignty over its former parts that have transitioned to become Russian territory, including Crimea.

Zelensky was careful not to name either US politician during his interview, even as he shared concerns over a possible political shift in Washington, AP said.

He also explained his reasons for not withdrawing troops from the city of Artyomovsk, which Kiev calls Bakhmut. He claimed losing it would put his government under pressure internationally and domestically to seek compromise with Russia.