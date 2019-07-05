YouTuber James Charles BLASTS Idiots Illegally Licking Foods In Viral Challenge

YouTuber James Charles has slammed idiots participating in the new viral trend of licking food in stores and putting it back in the container.

Last week, a woman in the city of Lufkin, Texas, was filmed in Walmart opening a tub of ice cream, licking it and then placing it back in the freezer.

Since the video went viral, police have identified the woman and say she now faces a second-degree felony charge of tampering with a consumer product – a crime punishable of up to 20 years in jail.

Summit.news reports: Another clip shows what appears to be a transgender individual taking a swig of mouthwash before spitting it back in the bottle and walking away.

A third person who goes by the name ‘Shawn Mendes’ on Twitter had his friend film him scooping out a chunk of ice cream with his hand before putting it back in the freezer.

Mendes subsequently posted a video of an apparent visit he received from a police officer.

“I started the trend of opening products without buying them,” he later bragged.

YouTuber James Charles later criticized Mendes, tweeting, “imagine licking ice cream or vandalizing a store because you need attention and likes on twitter lol.”

Where’s that God reset meme when you need it?

Oh, here it is….

