YouTube Suspends Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson Over Covid Vaccine Video

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson has been temporarily suspended from YouTube for allegedly spreading “harmful misinformation”

Johnson had published a video featuring doctors and medical researchers discusssing injuries related to Covid-19 vaccination.

The republican senator accused YouTube of “censoring the truth” on Friday after his roundtable discussion video, which featured “stories from doctors, scientists and the vaccine injured,” was removed from the platform.

RT reports: In the video, the Republican senator listed statistics relating to alleged vaccine side-effect victims, while his guests made comments questioning the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines in preventing death.

For the 5th time this year, @YouTube is censoring me from telling you the truth.



This time they don't want you to hear 3.5 hours of stories from doctors, scientists and the vaccine injured.



At least you can still watch it for yourself on @rumblevideohttps://t.co/IBOcjxZyu9 — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) November 13, 2021

“Why won’t they let the vaccine injured tell their stories and medical experts give a second opinion?” Johnson questioned in a statement. “Why can’t we discuss the harmful effects of mandates?

“Apparently, the Biden administration and federal health agencies must not be questioned,” he said.

In its own statement, YouTube cited policies on reducing “the risk of real-world harm” and “preventing the spread of harmful misinformation” as the reason behind Johnson’s suspension.

It is the second time that the senator has been suspended by the platform, and his account could be permanently removed if he receives further sanctions within the next 90 days.

Since May 2020, YouTube has enforced a lengthy ‘Covid-19 medical misinformation policy’, which prohibits users from questioning the effectiveness of vaccines or claiming that they can “cause death, infertility, miscarriage, autism, or contraction of other infectious diseases.”