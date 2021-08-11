YouTube Suspends Sen. Rand Paul After He Urges Americans To ‘Resist the New World Order’

YouTube has suspended Senator Rand Paul following his calls for massive civil disobedience against the ‘New World Order’ last week.

Last week, Sen. Paul urged Americans to rise up and resist the unconstitutional lockdowns, mandates and harmful policies being imposed by the ‘New World Order’ elites.

In response, YouTube removed various videos of Paul in which he criticized face masks and banned him from being able to upload new videos.

“They are now banning all my speech, including speech that is given on the Senate floor, which is protected constitutional,” the Kentucky Republican senator told reporters on Tuesday. “YouTube now thinks they are smart enough and godly enough that they can oversee speech, even constitutionally protected speech.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The senator tweeted about the censorship and called for people to watch the video on other platforms.

“A badge of honor . . . leftwing cretins at Youtube banning me for 7 days for a video that quotes 2 peer reviewed articles saying cloth masks don’t work,” the Kentucky senator said in a tweet.

If you want to see the banned video go to Liberty Tree https://t.co/gsTUwuLZGL — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 10, 2021

Yahoo News reports that “this is not the first time Paul has faced censorship from YouTube. In 2019, the company took down a video that the senator uploaded in which he mentioned on the Senate floor the name of the alleged whistleblower, whose concern about former President Donald Trump’s call with the Ukrainian president led to his first impeachment.”

Senator Paul said that YouTube is a private company and has a right to ban his videos if they want to, but added that YouTube is acting as “an arm of the government without any repercussions or push back.”

“It is really anti-free speech, anti-progress of science, which involves skepticism and argumentation to arrive at the truth,” Paul said. “YouTube and Google, though, have become an entity so huge that they think

they are the arbitrator of truth.”