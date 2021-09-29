YouTube is blocking all anti-vaccine content in a new attempt to stem the flow of ‘misinformation’, it announced in a blog post on Wednesday.
The online video platform, which is owned by Google, said it is putting the ban in place after seeing false claims about the Covid-19 jab spread to misinformation about vaccines in general.
The platform is also banning prominent anti-vaccine activists including Joseph Mercola’s channel and the Robert F. Kennedy Jr.-linked Children’s Defense Fund.
NYPost reports: It is also targeting content that includes misinformation on the contents of approved vaccines.
The new ban applies to all vaccines — not just those for COVID-19.
Among the channels being removed under the new policy is Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Children’s Health Defense Fund, a YouTube spokesperson told the Post.
Channels belonging to author Joseph Mercola, health blogger Erin Elizabeth and Ohio doctor Sherri Tenpenny are also being removed.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- YouTube Bans All Anti-Vaccine Content - September 29, 2021
- UK To Deploy Army Within A Few Days To Drive Petrol Tankers Amid Fuel Crisis - September 29, 2021
- Over A Million Israelis, Who Haven’t Had 3rd Jab, About To Lose Their Vaccine Passes - September 29, 2021