YouTube BANNED Us After We Posted This Video About the WEF

Welcome back. First of all we have to address the elephant in the room. Why have there been no new videos on the People’s Voice channel? Where have we been for the last two weeks?

Given the dark and troubling times we live in, with Big Tech censorship and WEF technocratic control wielding ever more power, the more perceptive among you have probably guessed why we couldn’t post on our YouTube channel.

That’s right, we were censored and banned by YouTube who took away our freedom of speech and banned us from uploading anything for two weeks because we dared to expose the World Economic Forum’s role in tearing down the Georgia Guidestones earlier this year.

They say that to learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize.

Well, we found out who rules over us. The World Economic Forum wield enormous power in 2022, with whole governments and multinational corporations under their control. Big Tech, including YouTube, is no different.

In our censored video, we explained the agenda of the global elites, their rapidly evolving plan for a New World Order, and, crucially, why they had to destroy the Guidestones in 2022. It appears these facts are not allowed to shared.

While we appealed the ban and fought the censors on legal grounds, pointing out the hypocrisy of the elite never seems to make a dent or have any impact on them. Why? Because, they have no shame. They have no shame because they have no moral compass. They have no moral compass because they live according to the rule of ‘the ends justifies the means’. This precept infests every fiber of their ideology, from elections, to open borders, to climate change, abortion, pedophilia, you name it.

In these dark and troubling times, those of us who have seen the light need to stick together. We cannot let them divide us. Because dividing us means conquering us. We cannot allow them to prevail.

We have every intention of continuing to upload videos to The People’s Voice YouTube channel because YouTube is the biggest platform and the best way to reach as many people as possible, educating them about the world we live in. But given the sensitive topics we report on, and the oppressive times we find ourselves in, we cannot be sure how long we will be permitted to continue delivering you the truth on this platform.

For those of you who pay close attention to our website, you might have noticed we have been posting videos on Rumble, the video sharing platform with less draconian rules than YouTube. Here is a link to our Rumble account: https://rumble.com/THEPEOPLESVOICE

If you enjoy our content on YouTube and believe we are providing value, I urge you to subscribe to our Rumble account to guarantee we can maintain a relationship in the future.

We are now going to play a censored version of the video that got us banned. For the full version you will have to go to Rumble.

Watch: