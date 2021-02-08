“Your Question Is A Waste Of Time” Pelosi Snaps At Reporter

During her weekly news briefing on Capital Hill last week, Nancy Pelosi lashed out at a reporter who raised an impeachment question

The journalist first asked the House Speaker what her opinion was on reports that Lindsey Graham had threatened to call in the FBI for Trump’s impeachment trial.

“Your question is a waste of time” Pelosi snapped at the reporter.

News.com.au reports: Pelosi faced questions on a range of subjects, from the impeachment trial of Donald Trump to the House’s looming vote to remove Republicans Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments.

About 20 minutes in, she lost patience.

“As far as the impeachment trial is concerned, Senator (Lindsey) Graham said that if the Democrats call any witness, that the Republicans will be prepared to call in the FBI and ‘tell us about people who planned this attack’ and what happened with the security footprint at the Capitol. What’s your response to that?” a reporter asked.

“Your question is a waste of time,” Ms Pelosi said, immediately moving on to someone else.

She didn’t much like the following question either.

“Are you worried at all about the precedent it would set in removing-” the next reporter started to ask, referring to today’s vote on Ms Greene. Ms Pelosi cut him off.

“No. Not at all. Not at all,” she said.

“If any of our members threatened the safety of other members, we’d be the first to take them off of committee.”

“That’s it,” Ms Pelosi added, abruptly ending the event.