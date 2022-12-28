Young Man Died From ‘Happy Heart Syndrome’ After Argentina’s World Cup Victory

You’ve may have heard of ‘Broken Heart Syndrome’, well now there’s ‘Happy Heart Syndrome’

It seems that being too sad or too happy can be dangerous as both can lead to fatal heart attacks.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

A 26 year old man collapsed after suffering a heart attack two hours after Argentina’s win in the World cup.

Marca reports: A young Egyptian man died from what’s known as “happy heart syndrome” while celebrating in downtown Cairo after Argentina were crowned champions at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

“A young man from Shubra district died two hours after the match (between Argentina and France) because of his immense happiness after Leo Messi‘s win. We have to learn a lesson from what happened, we don’t have to exaggerate in expressing our sadness or happiness,” cardiologist Gamal Shaaban said on Facebook.

The 26-year-old, identified as Mostafa Abdel Aal, watched the final in a coffee shop in the center of the Egyptian capital with his friends and, upon arriving home posted a message on social media praising Messi and expressing that it was “the best day of his life.”

mmediately after, the young man collapsed after suffering a heart attack and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died as a result of “happy heart syndrome,” a rare heart condition that can develop in cases of “immense happiness,” according to Shaaban, who served as former director of the Egyptian National Institute of Cardiology.

Maybe it’s a coincidence….but since the roll out of a certian ‘vaccine’ there has been a lot of things that can cause sudden heart attacks