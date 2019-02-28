Young Latino Leaders Summit Chants ‘Build The Wall’ – Liberals Outraged

Hundreds of young Latino leaders chanted “Build the wall!” and “USA! USA! USA!” while proudly displaying the flag at the Young Latino Leadership Summit in Phoenix, Arizona, the largest ever young Hispanic conservative event.

Why no media coverage? Because it doesn’t fit the mainstream media agenda that is determined to portray conservatives as white, racist and narrow-minded. Policies that belong to President Trump are supposed to be “divisive” and unpopular with minorities, remember?

Well, nobody told these young Latino achievers and leaders. They recognize the wisdom inherent in the wall and they want to see it built – ASAP.

The fact is President Trump is the most popular Republican president among minority groups in modern American history.

And it’s no surprise these young Latino leaders, many of them first generation immigrants, want to see Trump fulfill his campaign promise to build the wall and ensure American sovereignty and safety.

These young Latinos remember the gangs coming into their villages and murdering their friends and family. They have witnessed first-hand the devastating consequences of allowing narcotics and their pushers to cross borders and devastate communities.

They seen what leftist politics, including socialism, has done to Venezuela.

They don’t want the same to happen here in the U.S.

These young Latino leaders recognize American exceptionalism. They understand they are blessed to be here. They don’t want to destroy the country. They want be free to work and achieve.

This is why the want to see President Trump build the wall.

Contrary to what the media tries to tell you, these young Latinos are not in the minority. They are the majority.

Build the wall.