Young Award-Winning Hollywood Director Dies Suddenly of a Heart Attack

Hollywood director Jean-Marc Vallée suddenly died of a heart attack on Christmas, despite being both healthy and young.

Vallée was only 58 years old and was described by friends and family as somebody who ate healthy foods and exercised regularly.

Deadline reported:

Deadline is hearing from multiple sources that the shocking death of filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée resulted from a heart attack, while at his cabin on the river outside of Quebec City, where he was preparing to receive guests the following day. So it is considered likely he passed December 25 and was found the following morning. Vallée was known as a fitness fanatic and a teetotaler, a practitioner of the Wim Hoff fitness method, which is not for the faint of heart. We will update the official cause of death when it is released. Following Deadline’s reveal of the filmmaker’s sudden passing last night, there has been an outpouring of sorrow for Vallée, everyone from Big Little Lies and Wild star Reese Witherspoon to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Sad day.

Hollywood stars who worked with Jean-Marc Vallée are in shock over his sudden death.

Nicole Kidman said in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter: “It’s hard to imagine someone as vital, energetic and present as Jean-Marc being gone. I’m shattered.”

My heart is broken. My friend. I love you. https://t.co/dvh63E8K7I — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) December 27, 2021