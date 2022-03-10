“You Will Own Nothing and You’ll Be Happy” — Gov. Newsom Vows to “Free” Californians from Car Ownership

California Governor Gavin Newsom has vowed to end all car ownership for Californians as part of the ‘Great Reset’ agenda being pursued by Democratic politicians.

According to Newsom, the rising gas prices represent an opportunity for poor people to “liberate” themselves from “petro-dictators”:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed sending money back to taxpayers to offset record-high gas prices but rejected calls to increase oil drilling, saying he wants to free the state “once and for all from the grasp of petro-dictators.”

Frontpagemag.com reports: Petro-dictators? The ones who make it possible (barely in California) to buy gas and drive to work?

Newsom’s proposal, announced during his annual State of the State address, would likely come in the form of a tax rebate. But the governor gave no specifics, saying he will work with legislative leaders “to put money back in the pockets of Californians to address rising gas prices.”

More welfare isn’t the answer here.

Furthermore the people who really need help now aren’t going to benefit from a rebate down the road. They’re workers with high credit card debt who are using apps to find the cheapest prices now and are still struggling.

These are people who may end up losing their jobs.

Dee Dee Myers, Newsom’s senior adviser, told reporters the rebate would likely total in the billions of dollars and be limited to people who have a car. People who are living in the country illegally would also be eligible for the rebate, which could occur as soon as this spring.

Sure. We couldn’t possibly exclude illegal aliens.

Instead of actually making it possible for people to afford to fill up their cars, Newsom will offer some sort of taxpayer-funded payment a few months from now while keeping prices high.

Genius. Sheer, genius.

As he did throughout the speech, Newsom offered “California’s leadership” as the alternative, calling clean energy “this generation’s greatest economic opportunity.”

For green energy investors who fund his campaigns. For the working class and the middle class, green energy is the death knell of economic and social mobility.

Newsom punched back at Republicans blaming Democratic policies for rising crime. He said California is funding increased crime-fighting efforts but will not “revert to heavy-handed policies that have marked the failures of the past.”

Like a decade ago when the streets were actually safe? Newsom might want to not go back then, but a whole lot of people do.