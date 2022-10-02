“You Raped Me!” – Tara Reade Responds to Biden’s “Bring Back Some Decency” Speech

Tara Reade, the former staffer who accused Joe Biden of violently raping her, blasted Biden after he had the audacity to give a speech on “decency.”

Biden claims he ran for President to “restore the soul of America” — despite the fact he has torn the country apart since taking office.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

You sexually assaulted me when I worked as your staffer Joe Biden in 1993 then used your power and resources to silence me. Do NOT EVER speak of decency again. There has never been a proper investigation into your depravity. #BidenDestroysAmerica https://t.co/Y4UvXaJ47X — Tara Reade 🐎 (@ReadeAlexandra) September 30, 2022

Tara Reade accused Biden of violently raping her in 1993, and claims that Biden pushed her up against the wall and forcibly penetrated her vagina against her will.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Reade alleges that Joe Biden used his resources to silence her and that “there has never been a proper investigation” into what happened.

Despite contemporaneous witnesses, the media had no interest in covering the story during the 2020 election cycle.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported:

In an interview with Megyn Kelly, Tara Reade began by explaining how she was given a duffel bag and told to “hurry” up and give it to then-Senator Biden. She caught up with Biden in a corridor in the Russel building to give him his gym bag and that’s when he sexually assaulted her. “He greeted me, he remembered my name. I handed him the bag, and it happened very quickly,” Reade said. “I remember — I remember being pushed up against the wall and thinking…the first thought I had was ‘where’s the bag,’ which is absurd thought.” “He had his hands underneath my clothes and it happened all at once,” Reade continued as she became emotional. “So he had one hand underneath my shirt and the other hand I had a skirt on, and he like went down my skirt and then went up and I remember I was up almost on my tippy-toes.” Reade told Megyn Kelly that Biden whispered something vulgar in her ear as he assaulted her. The media totally ignored Tara Reade even though she had contemporaneous witnesses to back up her claims that Biden sexually assaulted her.

What else is Joe Biden hiding?