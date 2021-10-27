And this, folks, is how you deal with far-left mask fanatics. The Democratic nazis picked the wrong grandma to bully:
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Editor-in-chief at News Punch
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- It Wasn’t Just Pets – Fauci’s NIH Also Funded Horrific Experiments on AIDS Orphans in NYC - October 27, 2021
- IT’S HAPPENING: House Intelligence Committee Calls for the Arrest of Dr Fauci - October 27, 2021
- ‘YOU NEED TO GET OUT OF MY F-ING FACE!’ Elderly Grandma Slams Democrat Mask Nazis - October 27, 2021