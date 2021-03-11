You Hate to See It: Anti-Trump Huffpost Staff Laid off en Masse

Far-left outlet Huffington Post has been forced to lay off a massive number of employees amid dwindling traffic to their anti-Trump articles online.

You hate to see it!

HuffPost employees, after a year of working through a pandemic that isn't over, were invited to a meeting today with the password "spring is here," where they were told 47 of them would be laid off. They would only know if they still had a job if they didn't receive an email by 1 — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) March 9, 2021

That is cruel and psychotic and ridiculous. — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) March 9, 2021

Informationliberation.com reports: It’s also pretty funny.

Layoffs hitting HuffPost today, weeks after it was acquired by BuzzFeed:

– 47 staffers in the US

– exec editor Hillary Frey and international exec editor Louise Roug have decided to leave

– closing HuffPost Canada

– consultations on slimming down UK/ Aus https://t.co/70g5YfAxWM — Steven Perlberg (@perlberg) March 9, 2021

i'm absolutely shaking with rage – this is a bloodbath and we've been at buzzfeed for less than a month. we don't even have an EIC yet. there was no effort to work with the union to avoid/mitigate job loss during a pandemic https://t.co/W2XkVc11J3 — Jessica Schulberg (@jessicaschulb) March 9, 2021

Antifa journo Luke O’Brien got the ax:

Luke is the one of the bravest reporters I've ever met and I'm so honored I got to work with him.



Hire him and he'll get you results. https://t.co/fKFv2VrqIB — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) March 9, 2021

It’s hard to believe people no one wants to read exposés about Ali Alexander!

HuffPo lost a gem in @lukeobrien, when I was first getting my bearings around journalists, Luke took me to a gross bar in DC and introduced me to a hacker. I learned more in that evening than I ever did in grad school about how the news is made. https://t.co/gtTlt6KUok — Joan Donovan, PhD 🦫 (@BostonJoan) March 10, 2021

can't even begin to describe what an amazing reporter Nick is. he's written some of the most important stories about the far right these last few years. hire him now. https://t.co/gtRmwgvWYu — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) March 9, 2021

Robins-Early bashed Rush Limbaugh in death:

Pick almost any odious thing in modern conservative media or the GOP, and you will find Rush Limbaugh doing it decades ago



On Rush's legacy, w/ @letsgomathias https://t.co/F4tPRb5ezp — Nick Robins-Early (@nickrobinsearly) February 17, 2021

The Intercept, which Glenn Greenwald ditched last year over their suppression of stories critical of Joe Biden, said donations are collapsing now that Trump is out of office:

Left-leaning news page The Intercept releases a statement announcing that donations to them “have gone down sharply” since Pres. Trump left office



They blame his criticism of the media pic.twitter.com/QcgDyxnIl1 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 8, 2021

Despite his shortcomings, Trump completely discredited the media over the past four years. Now that he’s out of office, leftoids are tuning out and his absence may destroy their bottom line.