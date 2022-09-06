‘You Count Pennies, We Count Casualties’ Ukraine’s First Lady Tells Struggling Brits

Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska told British people who are facing soaring energy hikes and a cost of living crisis that while they might be “counting pennies”, her county was counting casualties.

In a Sunday interview with BBC presenter Laura Kuenssberg, President Volodymyr Zelensky’’s wife said: that if support for Ukraine was strong the crisis would be shorter.

When asked “What would you say to our viewers watching at home, who feel desperately sorry for what’s happening to your people but also feel desperately worried about their own ability to pay their bills, to keep a roof over their head. What would you say to them?”

The first lady answered: “I understand the situation is very tough. But let me recall that at the time of the Covid-19 epidemic, and it’s still with us, when there were price hikes, Ukraine was affected as well,” the First Lady answered.

“The prices are going up in Ukraine as well. But in addition our people get killed,” she added.

“So when you start counting pennies on your bank account or in your pocket, we do the same and count our casualties.”

Breitbart reports: Mrs Zelenska’s comments echoed those of Britain’s soon-to-be-ex-prime minister, Boris Johnson, on a visit to Kyiv (Kiev) during the stay of execution between his ousting as Conservative (Tory) Party leader and his ousting from Downing Street this week.

“If we are paying in our energy bills for the evils of Vladimir Putin, the people of Ukraine are paying in their blood and that’s why we know we must stay the course,” he insisted — although British officials living in grace-and-favour residences, including the Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer, do not in fact personally have to “endure” energy bill hikes.

Some Western leaders have gone even further in committing themselves to the Ukrainian cost whatever the cost to their citizens, with Germany’s foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, saying that the Ukrainian government could rely on her to stand by her commitments to their country “no matter what my German voter thinks.”