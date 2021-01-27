You Can’t Legislate Through Executive Orders ‘Unless You’re a Dictator’ Said Biden In October 2020

During a town hall broadcast by ABC News in October 2020 Joe Biden argued that presidents should avoiding using executive orders to impose legislation.

Biden was discussing his tax proposals when he declared that in order to see them implemented he would need votes and approval from Congress.

“I have this strange notion. We are a democracy” Biden declared while pointing out that “Some of my Republican friends, and some of my Democratic friends occasionally say ‘well if you can’t get the votes, by executive order you’re going to do something’“.

“You can’t legilate by executive order, unless you’re a dictator,” Biden exclaimed, adding “We’re a democracy, we need consensus.”

Summit News reports: Fast forward to the first day of Biden’s presidency.

The guy implemented NINETEEN executive actions.

Before the first week of his presidency was over, Biden had signed THIRTY- THREE SEVEN executive actions.

Despite the apparent fact that Biden doesn’t even know what he’s signing, he has already put pen to paper on more than three times as many orders as the previous four Presidents COMBINED.

In their first weeks Trump signed four, Obama signed five, George W. Bush signed none, and Bill Clinton signed one.

Indeed, no other President has ever signed as many orders as Biden, according to The American Presidency Project at the University of California Santa Barbara.

So, Joe… In your own words, what does that make you?